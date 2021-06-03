‘Myntra for Earth Store’ ropes in 70 sustainable fashion, beauty brands

Leading fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has partnered with over 70 sustainable brands to launch over 5,500 fashion products on its new ‘Myntra for Earth Store’, as it unveiled plans to expand its sustainability focus through the venture.

The e-tailer’s ‘Myntra for Earth Store’ is designed to promote sustainable products in categories including womenswear, menswear, kidswear and beauty. Featured brands on the ‘Myntra for Earth Store’ include Mango, H&M, Unnati Silks, Bharatsthali, Taavi, Roadster, Pothys, Kama Ayurveda, FabIndia, Forest Essentials, Metro Kids Company and Ether, among others.

Shoppers aged from 21 to 35 constitute the largest demographic on the Myntra for Earth store, with 40% of store traffic coming in from metro areas. About 62% of visitors to the sustainable store are women, the company disclosed in a statement.

Over the recent past, Myntra has undertaken multiple sustainability initiatives, including:

· Collaboration with LENZING™ ECOVERO™ to create apparel made of certified renewable wood sources using an eco-responsible production process

· Bubble wrap and air-filled plastic pouches packaging replaced with recycled paper shreds

· Equipping two of its largest fulfilment centers — in Bhiwandi and Bilaspur — with solar roof panels, generating electricity to meet 35% of the operational demand.