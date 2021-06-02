Beauty startup Ready Set Jet secures funding from Encubay Angel Network

Encubay Angel Network, a network of angel investors, aspiring investors, entrepreneurs, have made an investment to the tune of Rs 50 lakh in lifestyle and beauty startup Ready Set Jet.

Ready Set Jet is founded by celebrity makeup artist Shalini Vadhera, who believes that all women can be empowered to live a better life through the world of beauty. After receiving the Mahatma Gandhi Award in 2017 for her work in women empowerment, Vadhera was approached by the Indian government to use her influence to help the disenfranchised girls in the slums and villages.

The brand offers luxury hybrid products that “save time, space and money”, with makeup and skincare products powered by vegan ingredients.

“Ready Set Jet is a global lifestyle and beauty brand dedicated to empowering women worldwide. Whether it’s on the plane, in the board room, or at home, we want women everywhere to live their most powerful lives by helping them recognize their potential and giving them the tools to thrive. That’s why part of your purchase goes to skilling underprivileged girls to become the next generation of beauty entrepreneurs,” the company said in a statement.”

“We aim make a positive impact and transform women’s lives through a community-driven socially responsible brand. We deliver the highest-quality luxury beauty products and education to keep pace with the go generation’s lifestyle, all while impacting change in the lives of girls and women around the world, especially in India,” it added.