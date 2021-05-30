PDS Multinational Fashions reports FY21 revenue of Rs 6,213cr

PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd, a leading global plug and play design-led platform offering product development, sourcing, virtual manufacturing & supply chain platforms catering to leading fashion brands and retailers globally, has announced its financial

results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended March 31st, 2021.

The company reported consolidated revenues of Rs.6,213cr in fiscal 2020-21, an increase of 1.3x over the last five years. Further, Profit after tax has increased at a 5-year CAGR of 40%, with a ROCE of 22% in 2020-21. Notwithstanding the business disruptions caused due to COVID pandemic, the company is taking steps to minimize the impact and ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees, business partners, and communities.

The company’s Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) stands at Rs 230 crore in FY21, as against Rs 186 crore in FY20. The Company’s EBITDA margin stood at 3.7% in FY21 vs 2.8% in FY20

The company reported topline of Rs 1,765cr in Q4FY21, recording a growth of 9% vs Q3FY21. EBITDA increased by 27% from Rs 76cr in Q3FY21 to ₹97cr in Q4 FY21. Profit before tax increased by 31% to Rs 81cr in Q4FY21 vs Q3FY21.

Deepak Seth, Chairman, PDS Multinational Fashions Limited stated, “Last year posed quite a lot of challenges due to the unprecedented impact of COVID on the business and life in general. However, I am extremely proud that the entire PDS team has faced the rough waters and has come out stronger. As we move ahead in our journey of growth and profitability, I strongly believe we are well placed to distribute steady-state dividends to our shareholders.”

Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, PDS Multinational Fashions Limited said, “PDS has created a resilient business model with robust control and monitoring mechanisms. Despite disruptions of COVID, we have managed to protect our topline and expand margins and profitability. While the UK and Europe, one of our key geographies, faced a prolonged period of lockdown, we have witnessed good traction whenever lockdown was lifted in these markets. Now with the rollout of the vaccination and opening up of stores, we believe the growth in these markets will be restored. Further, we are proactively & cautiously making inroads into new geographies including the US, South Africa, Australia amongst others. PDS has on-boarded senior business heads to drive business in new geographies, categories, and customers.”

PDS has created an asset-light business model supported by strong financials and a highly experienced leadership team. The platform has a global footprint and operates with a well-diversified base of marquee customers across geographies. The Company has created end-to-end capabilities in design/product development, multi-product/multi-country sourcing reducing time to market, and providing cost-effectiveness to its customers. The PDS platform is supported by cutting-edge technological solutions providing tools for agility.

PDS Multinational Fashions Limited operates an integrated design-led platform offering product development, sourcing, virtual manufacturing, and distribution for major brands and retailers worldwide. The company operates a vast global network covering over 50 offices, 22 countries, and over 3,000 associates and 5,000 associates & factory workers worldwide.