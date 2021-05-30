ABFRL strengthening digital back-end on expectations of e-comm acceleration

The second wave of the pandemic impacted customer footfall and decelerated growth towards the end of March quarter but the economic activity is expected to pick up gradually after June, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) has said, according to a PTI report.

The company is working towards strengthening its supply chain and digital back-end as it expects e-commerce play to outpace the growth of previous years across all its brands, the company added.

“We are hopeful that the festive season performance shall be as good as last year levels and customers will have a safer shopping experience. We expect the economic activity to pick up gradually over the upcoming months post Q1 FY 22,” it said.

As on May 25, 2021, only ABFRL’s 419 stores — of a total of 3,212 stores — were operational. The company reported a net loss of Rs 196 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 147 crore in the corresponding period of FY20.