A truly indulgent, exotic & gourmet affair: Orika Sprinklers

In the current times, when people are forced to stay at home due to COVID-19, Orika’s range of Sprinklers gives people a delectable opportunity to explore unique cuisines like Vietnamese, Thai, Greek, Mediterranean, and many others.

To a food enthusiast, the idea of preparing a unique cuisine with authentic & top-quality ingredients, and serving it luxuriously is exciting enough. With Orika’s range of Sprinklers, anybody can get excited about cooking edible luxuries.

Moreover, coming from a legacy of Paras Spices, the company has been able to craft its wide range of sprinklers extremely thoughtfully, so that it stimulates the appetite, adds flavours, texture and gives a visual appeal to the food.

Orika’s range of Sprinklers is defined by their bold aromatic profile, which enhances an array of dishes with premium ingredients sourced across the globe. From getting oregano leaves & thyme from the Aegean region of Turkey to sourcing black pepper from Malabar to handpicking fine Parsley from the foothills of Himalayas to collecting premium Basil leaves from the Beni Suef region of Egypt to procuring cinnamon from the Kandy region of Sri Lanka, Orika has created its range of seasonings with premium, exotic & authentic, spices & herbs blended in an interesting manner to make food more flavourful. So, these sprinklers add zest to pizzas, tanginess to salads, earthy aroma to pasta, just revel in the delight of sumptuous pie or just enhance the taste of any regular dish.

As believed by many researchers and backed by many food experts, in this pandemic experimenting with new recipes has a bountiful positive influence on the human mind. Orika understands that completely and hence have devised these sprinklers so that people can try their hands at new recipes without any difficulties. A dash of these boldly aromatic & flavourful sprinklers is also helpful in spurring creativity & good vibes in the kitchen after dreadful isolation days.

These sprinklers also come with great health benefits owing to the presence of authentic hand-picked herbs & spices in them. The immunity-boosting property of Orika’s True Sri Lankan Cinnamon, the anti-oxidant feature of Himalayan Parsley, and the healing power of Egyptian Basil, these sprinklers not only spark the love for food but also aid in staying healthy.

Another class-apart feature of Orika’s range of Sprinklers is its slider packaging. With its ergonomic design, we increased the ease with which our Sprinklers can be used on a daily basis. This unique packaging also adds aesthetic appeal to any fine-dining space and tells the story of its authentic origin.

Altogether, Orika’s Sprinklers are an experience that holds your attention at sight, satiates all sorts of creative cravings in the kitchen, and hence enhances your complete gourmet food experience.