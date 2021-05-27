IKEA India launches shopping app

Home improvement retailer IKEA has announced the launch of its shopping app in India, as it moves to expand its retail digitalisation and omni-channel approach in the country.

The IKEA app would be available on both iOS and Android platforms and will offer 7,000 home furnishing products, the company said a statement.

Customers from Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda will be able to buy products with a click on their phone, it added. The features of the app include product recommendations, ratings, and reviews, along with easier searching and browsing experience.

“The app launch is a part of IKEA’s omni-channel approach to meet the many people of India. It will be through a combination of big IKEA stores, smaller city-center stores, and online platforms,” the company said.

“We are now one step closer to making every day better with our on-the-go e-commerce service,” PTI quoted IKEA India Country Commercial Manager Kavitha Rao as saying.

The IKEA app will allow customers to add the products to their shopping lists even while physically browsing through the products in the store. Moreover, a customer can also find a built-in barcode scanner which will help them learn more details about the products including materials and dimensions, the company said.

IKEA India opened its first store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune in 2019 as part of its multi-channel approach. The retailer opened its second store in India at Navi Mumbai in December 2020.