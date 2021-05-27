Allow home delivery for MSMEs: FISME to Govt.

Industry body Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has recommended to central and state governments that MSMEs be allowed to undertake home delivery of products during the lockdown hours to help the sector grow during the Covid-19 crisis, PTI said in a report.

India is home to about 6.3 crore micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which form the backbone of the economy and the second wave of the pandemic has adversely impacted the sector, the industry body pointed out.

“In a time like this, we request the central and state governments to announce guidelines that will help sustain the livelihood of MSMEs,” PTI quoted Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) as saying.

“This measure will help in ensuring jobs and continuity of economic activities. There shall be no restriction of intra state or inter-state movement of goods. No separate permission/e-passes is required for such movements,” it said.

It further said states should treat e-commerce delivery personnel as frontline workers and accord priority to their vaccination.