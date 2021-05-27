Andrew R Jassy to take over as Amazon CEO on July 5

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that Andrew R. Jassy, currently the CEO of Amazon Web Services, will take over the CEO role on July 5, 2021. Bezos will become executive chairman.

Jassy has led AWS since its inception in 2003. He is also one of the minority owners of the Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League.

“We chose that date because it’s sentimental for me,” Bezos said during an Amazon shareholder meeting on Wednesday. He explained that it was exactly 27 years ago on that date in 1994 that Amazon was incorporated.

Amazon.com Inc. had announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn’t provide a specific date.

Bezos will focus on new products and initiatives, including plans rocket ship company, Blue Origin, and his newspaper, The Washington Post.

(photo courtesy: JD Lasica)