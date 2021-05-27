Timios partners with agritech platform TraceX to provide end-to-end food traceability

Bengaluru-based healthy food brand Timios has partnered with TraceX Technologies, a blockchain powered agritech platform, to provide end to end traceability for its recently launched Porridge range for babies. Through this partnership with TraceX, Timios aims to provide complete product transparency for its Porridge range. From supply of raw materials and manufacturing, to dispatch and tracking of the product, customers can track and trace the journey of the product at every step. The information is directly extracted from the blockchain proving the provenance and providing credibility to the claims.

Timios Porridge range is a new category of “Made to Order” product that has been designed keeping in mind the nutritional needs of babies and has been manufactured in a ‘cleanroom processing unit’ with the finest ingredients ensuring highest quality of standards and hygiene. Timios is one among the first packaged food companies to introduce cleanroom processing for baby food. The cleanroom used for manufacturing the Porridge range is designed to maintain an extremely clean environment that filters dust, airborne organisms and vaporized particles to provide the most hygienic food products. Each product is processed only upon receiving the customer’s order.

Commenting on the partnership, Aswani Chaitanya, CEO and Co-Founder, Timios, said, “We understand how important it is for parents today to know the journey of their baby’s food product. To answer questions on where, when and how the product was made, we decided to introduce Journey of the pack. Through our collaboration with TraceX, our customers can experience Journey of the pack i.e end to end visibility of the product. Customers can scan the unique QR Code on the pack to access all information related to the origin, processing, packaging and all the way to distribution.”

Manu Bharadwaj, Vice President, Growth & Strategy, TraceX Technologies said, “At TraceX, our mission is to create a connected food ecosystem that ensures a clean, transparent and traceable supply chain. We are happy to support Timios in their endeavour to offer enhanced traceability for their porridge range”