Mumbai restaurateur duo launch food delivery-startup Incubator Program

With the purpose of supporting small businesses, promoting entrepreneurship and minimising damages unleashed by the Covid-19 pandemic on the F&B business, Mumbai’s award winning restaurateurs Dhaval Udeshi and Pawan Shahri of London Taxi have developed a cutting-edge Incubator Program for home delivery, inviting aspiring food entreprenuers to realise life-long dreams of starting their very own food brands.

This is the first time that a restaurant is opening up its kitchen to become an incubator. London Taxi’s Incubation Program will enable five entrepreneurs to launch their ideated brands from its 650 sq ft kitchen space, while utilising the restaurant’s existing resources, experienced head chefs, R&D and vendor management teams. The incubation program will give them 100% funding along with giving them access to support functions like marketing, advertising, aggregator relationships, finance and accounting.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls lately from entrepreneurs who always wanted to start their own ventures but had hiccups like shortage of funds, infrastructure, marketing and brand-building issues,” say founders and entrepreneurs, Pawan Shahri and Dhaval Udeshi. “Hence we decided to start this incubation program to give back to the hospitality industry and more over to the spirit of entrepreneurship that could lead on to creating the next big brand of tomorrow.”

The capital expenditure of running a QSR in a metro ranges from 15,00,000 to 30,00,000 for an area of 100-500 sq ft. And this is exclusive of franchise fees, kitchen, royalty or real estate. “So we thought that anyone who wants to start a brand of their own can apply to us. If we feel that an entrepreneur has that spark in them to drive the brand, we will invest in their idea, support them with infrastructure and help them launch their brand from London Taxi’s kitchen,” Shahri explains.

This incubator program is inclusive in its approach, accepting applications from individuals with impressive ideas, who are passionate about food and will help drive a brand forward. From home chefs and bakers, college students and nutritionists to senior citizens, fitness and fashion influencers, this platform is an open invitation to anyone who wants to kick start their business.

“The idea of the incubation program is to mentor young entrepreneurs, bring in good concepts and create jobs,” says Udeshi. “We plan to work closely with entrepreneurs and mentor them. At London Taxi, we are looking for real people with an idea for a business and we’ll make it happen.”

Applications for the London Taxi Delivery Start Up Incubator are being accepted on www.thetaxiincubator.com.