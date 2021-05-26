Digitalisation, healthcare focus deliver Rs 88 cr Q4 net profit for Emami

Kolkata-headquartered FMCG firm Emami Ltd has reported an over 3x rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 87.73 crore for Q4 FY21. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.75 crore for the corresponding period in FY20.

Emami said digitalisation and tweaking its portfolio to increase focus on healthcare and hygiene products helped the company to deliver broad-based growth across brands, channels and businesses during January-March 2021. Revenue from operations in the March quarter rose by 37.2 per cent to Rs 730.76 crore as against Rs 532.68 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing statement.

PTI quoted Emami Director Harsha V Agarwal as saying that all major brands of the company grew over 30 per cent during the quarter with the healthcare range’s performance leading the growth chart.

“With our focus on digitisation and evolved business strategies, we are confident of continuing the growth momentum in the long run despite the second wave of COVID-19,” Agarwal stated.