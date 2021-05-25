Salon-focused startup Glamplus raises Rs2 cr in pre-Series-A funding round

Salon-focused SaaS startup Glamplus has raised ₹2 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

Funds raised will be used for enhancement of product and tech capabilities and business expansion. The funds will also be utilised in scaling to 3,000 partners in the next six months along with vertical expansion of the business line, the Bengaluru-headquartered company in a statement.

Other investors in the pre-Series A funding include Anil G (Co-Founder & COO at Bounce), Sachin Khandelwal (MD & CEO at Sadhan Enterprise), Sravan Kumar (CEO at Transin), Abhishek Daiya (AVP at Byju’s) and Andes Nagalia (VP at Shadowfax). They had invested in their personal capacity, the statement added.

Glamplus was founded in 2020 with a vision to digitise the informal economy of salons, spas and gyms and create a unified ecosystem to improve customer experience.