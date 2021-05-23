Customer data safe despite cyber security incident: Domino’s

A hacker has allegedly leaked customer data of pizza brand Domino’s, according to information shared by a cyber security expert, according to a PTI report. The company has admitted to the data breach, but said customers’ financial information remains safe.

PTI quoted cyber security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia as saying that people who have access to a portal developed by the hacker are using it to spy on customers by checking their location along with order date and time.

“Data of 18 crore orders of Domino’s India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc,” Rajaharia tweeted.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Domino’s, told PTI that the company had recently experienced a security incident but no financial details of customers had been breached.

“Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact.

“As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident,” the company spokesperson said.