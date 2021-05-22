YoY rise of 30 pc in average monthly incomes for Kirana partners: Flipkart

E-commerce major Flipkart has revealed that its Kirana partners across India registered an increase of nearly 30 per cent in their average monthly delivery incomes in 2020. Flipkart group works with Kirana or general trade stores through multiple business models: hyperlocal delivery programme, authorised buy zones and Flipkart Wholesale.

The Kirana stores form part of a hyperlocal model for Flipkart to help deliver essentials at customers’ doorsteps, especially in tier-II and III cities. Over 50,000 Kirana stores across the country are currently part of the delivery programme.

In 2020, there has been a nearly 30 per cent year-on-year increase in the average monthly delivery incomes for its Kirana partners, Flipkart said.

“According to insights by Flipkart, the average monthly delivery incomes for Kirana partners in the South grew the most, followed by East, West, and North. Among the top cities, Kirana partners from Hyderabad saw the highest growth followed by Kiranas from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune,” PTI said, quoting a company statement.

The programme continues to benefit scores of Kirana partners, helping sustain them financially during the lockdown period, it added.

“Kiranas are an essential part of the retail ecosystem in India and we, as a homegrown organisation, have been engaging with them in various ways to re-position and re-invent them as convenience stores from an e-commerce perspective,” PTI quoted Flipkart Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar as saying.