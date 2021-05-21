Growel’s 101 first Mumbai mall to facilitate drive-in vaccinations

Growel’s 1O1 Mall comes on board with MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) to become the first mall in Mumbai to facilitate Drive-In vaccinations for Senior Citizens.

The drive in vaccination centre was inaugurated by Honourable Mayor of Mumbai Smt. Kishori Pednekar.

“The Shopping Centre Association of India (SCAI) has always been proactively supportive and welcoming towards any move or request from the Government Authorities in benefit of the citizens or the community. Being shut due to the lock-down, malls host large vacant spaces in the city like Mumbai, with an almost ready infrastructure where a vaccination centre can be built-up with minimum investment,” Sachin Dhanawade – Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Mumbai, said.

Speaking about the drive-in vaccination initiative at Growel’s 101, Dhanawade said, “We are thankful to MCGM to reach out to our management and give us an opportunity to host the Drive-In Vaccination Centre. We are happy to be a part of this larger cause that will facilitate inoculation of Senior Citizens who are otherwise finding it difficult to get vaccinated due to their health issues, long wait time and overcrowding at the venues.”

Growel’s 101 Mall, given to its large spacious open airy parking space, easy accessibility, ready infrastructure, with highest standard hygiene and sanitisation practices, and being a known destination to most of the population in Suburban Mumbai, serves as an ideal host for such kind of community drives.