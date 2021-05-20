PhonePe to acquire Indus OS in all-cash deal

Walmart-owned digital payments platform Phone Pe is reportedly in the final stages of discussions to acquire Indus OS, a Noida-headquartered content and app discovery platform.

According to industry insiders, the acquisition is a step forward for PhonePe in its intent to evolve into a ‘super app’ — a platform that offers a wide range of services under one umbrella brand.

According to media sources, Phone Pe and Indus OS are currently fleshing out finer points of the acquisition, including team structure.

If the buyout goes through, this would be PhonePe’s second acquisition after it bought PoS startup Zopper in 2018.