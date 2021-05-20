Former Airtel exec joins Mamaearth leadership team

FMCG brand Mamaearth has appointed Karan Bajwa as Vice President, Human Resources for Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. He has eight years of experience across talent functions like Total Rewards, Business Partnering and HR Shared Services in companies across telecom and FMCG.

Mamaearth has grown exponentially over the past few years and is expanding at a rapid rate. Adding Bajwa to the team is part of their plans to identify and implement long-term strategic talent management goals. With a post-graduation from SCMHRD, he has years of experience at Airtel and Reckitt under his belt.

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, and CEO, Mamaearth said, “Being the fastest-growing D2C brand, we don’t want to simply add to the volume of our workforce, but want to grow as a family. Mamaearth wants to ensure that our employees are well looked after, have access to benefits, and experience a happy company work culture. We’re excited to grow our family and are glad to have someone as experienced and able as Karan to help us achieve our goals.”

Bajwa will be based out of the Gurgaon office and this appointment comes on the heels of other critical and strategic additions to the leadership team of Mamaearth.