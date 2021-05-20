Lubeina Shahpurwala is new Chairperson, FICCI FLO Mumbai

Lubeina Shahpurwala, co-founder, Mustang Enterprises has taken over as the Chairperson of the Mumbai Chapter. Under the leadership of FICCI FLO’s National President, Ujjwala Singhania, Shahpurwala and her team will be focusing on supporting women in the professional streams of health and wellness; the power of design (which includes textiles, handlooms and craft, lifestyle products, accessories architecture etc ); education and skill development and rural entrepreneurship amongst women during the year 2021-2022.

Being a core member of leading accessories brand – Mustang Enterprises and having worked with rural women, Shahpurwala is committed to change the life of women working in textiles, accessories, handicrafts, apparel and health industries.

On taking up the role, Shahpurwala said: “I am extremely honored to be bestowed with this role and to be part of the FICCI FLO community. It is a privilege to continue the impactful work done by the past 18 chairpersons of the FLO Mumbai Chapter. Leading the team at Mumbai, I am looking forward to promoting economic empowerment and equal opportunity for women. I am excited to develop and sustain a network of women business owners and professionals while working with civil society, government, and private sector.”

“We are here to create an interdependent, supportive, and understanding structure, where we will enable women to find meaning, value, and passion in their work. We will ensure that women are there on every table where decisions are being made,” she added.

The members of the FICCI FLO community comprise professional women who are on a journey of entrepreneurship. Many of these budding entrepreneurs are looking forward to expanding and grow their businesses with FLO’s help and support. Since its inception, FICCI FLO has been committed to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the changing lives of women working across different sectors.