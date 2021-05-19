Dukaan partners with Dunzo, Shiprocket for delivery integration

Online store builder startup Dukaan has announced a partnership with on-demand delivery platform Dunzo and logistics company Shiprocket, to integrate delivery into the platform for a seamless retail experience.

Pandemic-led surges in demand for home deliveries indicate a long-term trend that would become the upcoming normal in a post-pandemic world, Dukaan said in a statement released to the media.

“Shiprocket provides a fully automated end-to-end workflow from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders, while Dunzo’s expertise lies in on-demand delivery that ensures customers get what they want when they want it. By integrating these into the platform, Dukaan’s 3.5 million merchants can not only automate their delivery systems but also acquire better control of their business with techniques to manage their deliveries across stores and consumers,” it added.

Kartik Mishra, Head – Strategy & New Initiatives, Dunzo said, “Dunzo and Dukaan have partnered to empower merchants with better logistics, faster deliveries, and greater economic opportunities in a rapidly changing retail environment.”

“The Indian logistics industry has come a long way with respect to the adoption of cutting-edge echnologies. Automation has propelled seamless last-mile deliveries and empowered logistics platforms to meet the growing demand for ecommerce,” said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Shiprocket in the statement.