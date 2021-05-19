Mother Dairy moves to boost operational efficiencies

Leading dairy retail chain Mother Dairy has announced a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees working at one of its plants in NCR in order to boost operational efficiencies. Eligible employees can get a maximum benefit of up to Rs 20 lakh under this scheme, sources told PTI.

Mother Dairy has more than 3,000 employees and nine units involved in the processing and manufacturing of milk and milk products, in addition to four units in the horticulture division.

A Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd’s (MDFVPL) spokesperson told PTI: “We have initiated a Voluntary Separation Scheme, wherein we are offering a voluntary option to our employees”.

The scheme entails benefits that are best amongst the industry, the spokesperson said, adding that interested employees can opt for the same until May 31, 2021.

“This initiative is similar to the schemes usually undertaken by various public-sector and private-sector institutions, which is aimed at bringing in organisational and operational efficiencies to further serve the strategic business growth objective of MDFVPL,” PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Mother Dairy, which sells over 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR, registered a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore in FY20.