Myntra offers marketplace partners Covid insurance, relaxes fulfillment timelines

Leading fashion and lifestyle e-retailer Myntra has announced supportive measures to help the platform’s marketplace brand partners tide over challenges emanating from the Covid-19 pandemic. It has pledged to absorb pandemic-related medical expenses, followed by offering structural relaxations on the operations front, such as the extension of timeframes on various commitments and waiver of fees among others, for the benefit of the brand partners.

Myntra is offering all its 2000 marketplace brand partners a special COVID insurance, with a coverage of up to Rs 300,000. In addition to this, the company is also reimbursing Covid-19 vaccination costs for the partners and two of their family members.

Apart from offering the above medical benefits, Myntra is extending operational support to the brand partners, such as relaxing order fulfilment turnaround time (customer order to arrival at logistics centre/station) from 24 hours to 48 hours. Seller Protection Fund (SPF), the window within which the sellers make claims against returned products has been extended from 14 to 45 days. It has also waived all order cancellation charges for the brand partners, for the months of April and May and an extension of this waiver will be considered based on the situation on the ground.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajesh Narkar, Vice President, Marketplace, Omni & International Brands Business, Myntra said, “The objective of rolling out these special initiatives is to extend support to our brand partners to continue to run their operations smoothly. Our measures are in the interest of both, the health of their organizations as well as of the people who run the organizations, by adding a layer of immunity against any possible systemic effects that could result from the pandemic.”

Myntra has set out to vaccinate its frontline staff including the delivery workforce free of cost at its office premises, apart from its own employees and has also extended home care support, including teleconsultations, diagnostic and pharmacy support, to third-party employees as well.