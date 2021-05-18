PayU integrates with Zoho Books

Leading online payment solutions provider PayU has announced an integration with Zoho Books, the GST-compliant accounting solution from tech company Zoho.

The move will help deliver a seamless payment experience to merchants and increase business efficiencies, PayU said, adding that its technology and solutions will allow merchants to reconcile payments within Zoho Books and access a full-scale payment infrastructure.

The extension will offer Zoho Books’ customers a way to connect and set up PayU solutions within Zoho Books’ existing platform.

Businesses can simply send invoices with payment links or share invoice links with their customers. Once the payment is made, the status of the corresponding invoice will be automatically updated as ‘Paid’ on the Zoho platform, said PayU.

PayU serves more than 450,000 merchants across India through over 100 local payment methods.

In April 2020, PayU had announced the integration of its online payment services with Zoho CRM software. The integration was designed to help merchants in India looking to digitize their entire sales cycle and use PayU’s payment collection and tracking along with a multichannel CRM platform to drive sales and grow their businesses.