Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit climbs by 54%

FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd has reported that higher sales led to a 54.1 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 314.6 crore for Q4 FY21. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 204.15 crore in the January-March quarter of FY20.

Its net sales went up by 20.2 per cent to Rs 1,275.01 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,062.35 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI quoted Ram Raghavan, Managing Director at Colgate-Palmolive (India), as saying that the company continues to witness strong momentum across all categories.