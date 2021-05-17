V-Mart, IAF set up 150-bed Covid care facility

In a bid to contribute towards the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, V-Mart Retail Ltd in association with Indian Air Force has set up a 150-bed free Covid Care facility in Gurgaon besides providing support of food and medicines, including oxygen, for patients in the city. A mobile medical unit is also available for shifting any patient from the Covid-care centre to the hospital.

The facility has been set up at Sector 67, Gurgaon in association with M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group.

“The new facility is a joint initiative of V-Mart, M3M, and the Indian Air Force,” Lalit Agarwal, CMD, V-Mart Retail Ltd said.

“As per the guidance of Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar and continuous support from Health Minister of Haryana Sh. Anil Vij, this facility center is functional at luxurious apartments in the vicinity and is running with the expertise and necessary support from the IAF. Artemis Hospital, Paras hospital and W-Pratiksha hospital are also providing all the required support,” he added.

With the launch of this 150-bed Covid-19 Facility in sector 67, Gurgaon, V-Mart Retail Ltd. announced that it would go all-out to support the war against the pandemic, a press communiqué issued by the company says.