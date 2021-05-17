Digital bespoke fashion brand The Pant Project launches new collection

Digital-only bespoke fashion brand The Pant Project (TPP) , launched in October 2020 as an entirely digital full-service e-tailor for custom-made men’s pants in India, has rolled out the PanT20 Collection, a range of cool, comfortable, breathable cotton chinos. The entire PanT20 Collection, like all pants on TPP’s website, is machine washable and easy to care for, making it the ideal choice for men who lead busy lives.

More recently, TPP created waves in the men’s apparel industry by bringing their namesake, rising cricket sensation Rishabh Pant, on board as brand ambassador. Rishabh’s fearlessly confident persona on social media, and versatility on the field, is a perfect reflection of TPP’s brand values, the company says.

Rishabh is now also the face of TPP’s newest PanT20 Collection.

The PanT20 Collection offers an array of summer colours in pants or shorts – including Hyderabad Orange, Delhi Blue, Rajasthan Pink, Chennai Yellow, Kolkata Purple, Mumbai Blue, Punjab Red and Bangalore Black.

Available as both full-length pants and shorts, each PanT20 Collection piece is custom-made to every client’s requirements. Buyers can pick their waist size and fit of choice – Slim, Tapered or Relaxed. TPP’s attention to detail shows in their options for front panels, fastenings, and even hem styles. Going a step further, every man – no matter his height – can tailor his perfect pair of pants with TPP’s bespoke inseam lengths for pants, and even pick from three lengths in shorts (Short, Medium, Long) to suit their comfort. TPP’s personalised service even extends to free monogramming, video consults with their in-house stylists, shipping and alterations.

The brand wants to harness the power of technology to revolutionize the traditional retail experience, and provide clients with a hassle-free clothing solution from the comfort of their homes.