Welspun India to restart as vendor to Target Corporation

Welspun India has announced that it will work with US retail giant Target Corporation again, five years after the latter terminated its contract with the textiles maker over alleged lapses in labelling and marketing of Egyptian cotton products, according to a PTI report.

“The company and Target Corporation, a retailer with over 1,900 stores in the USA, will be working together again, having recently completed a vendor re-empanelment process with Welspun Global Brands Ltd., company’s subsidiary,” Welspun India said in a regulatory filing.

Welspun India said until 2015-16, the business with Target Corporation accounted for almost 10 per cent of its overall business.

“The company shall strive to foster a strong, transparent and sustainable business relationship with Target Corporation going forward,” the company said.