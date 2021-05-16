Amazon Pay gets fresh funding of ₹225 crore

Amazon Pay India Private Limited, the online payment business of e-commerce major Amazon, has received fresh funding of Rs225 crore.

A week earlier, Amazon India had raised Rs915 crore from its holding company, Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.incs Limited Company.

The fresh investment has been made by Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited, Singapore and Amazon.com Inc Limited, Mauritius against 22.5 crore equity shares. The significant share has gone to Amazon Singapore which has invested Rs 224.9 crore.

Since 2013, Amazon Inc. has committed to invest around $6.5 billion in its Indian operations. Going ahead, the e-commerce major plans to set up 10 new fulfilment centres, five new sortation centres, nearly 200 delivery stations, and over one lakh seasonal jobs to help meet customer demand.