Thane’s first Drive-In Vaccination Centre opens at Viviana Mall

In its endeavour to support the Thane Municipal Corporation’s on-going fight against the pandemic and accelerate a seamless vaccination drive in Thane, Viviana Mall is hosting Thane’s first drive-in vaccination centre in the mall premises.

The drive-in vaccination facility launched today in the parking area of the mall premises will be open to beneficiaries over 60 years of age ready for the second dose of Covishield. Those who are eligible for the jab will have to drive through the parking entry and remain inside the vehicle. Once vaccinated, people can wait in the allotted space of the parking area for a 30-minute observation period and later drive on from the exit point.

The vaccination drive is led by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in partnership with Viviana Mall. At capacity, the officials will be vaccinating up to 100 people per day by online appointment only.

Viviana Mall is one of the most visited destinations in Thane as it is centrally located and has good transport links across the area. The drive-in facility will allow the public to receive their vaccination safely and conveniently in line with guidance, and practice social distancing whilst in the premises.

Speaking about the initiative, Gurvineet Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Viviana Mall said, “We feel honoured to be chosen as the only mall in Thane by the TMC officials to host the vaccination drive and be of service to the public. Maintaining our ‘Customer First’ trademark, we are geared up in enabling as many people vaccinated as soon as possible. We firmly remain committed to the communities we service and while the mall is not operational due to the current restrictions, we will continue our full support to the local authorities in responding effectively to the healthcare needs of our community in Thane.”