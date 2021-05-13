McDonald’s India (North & East) appoints new leadership team

Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), the licensee for McDonald’s India (North & East), has announced the appointment of Rajeev Ranjan as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Rajeev Goel as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Both will step into their respective roles with immediate effect, following the retirement of Robert Hunghanfoo, head of CPRL, according to an official company statement.

Ranjan and Goel will report to CPRL Chairman and Developmental Licensee Sanjeev Agrawal, the statement added.

McDonald’s India Pvt. Ltd acquired full ownership of CRPL in 2019 buying former partner Vikram Bakshi’s 50% stake. Connaught Plaza and its affiliate McDonald’s Global Markets had been headed by Robert Hunghanfoo since the buyout.