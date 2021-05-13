ARMR expands distribution network for Pro Immunity Shots

Naturedge Beverages Pvt. Ltd.’s flagship wellness brand ARMR (pronounced ‘armour’) is enhancing its marketing and distribution network as consumers across India reach for high-grade immunity boosting products against the background of a devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the tenets of Ayurveda and rich in antioxidants, ARMR has been researched and developed at Baidyanath — one of India’s most respected companies and the leaders in Ayurvedic know-how over the last 100+ years. ARMR’s Pro Immunity shots are for those who prioritise health, safety and physical immunity while satisfying their taste buds. Each box of ARMR contains 10 ready-to-drink shots, each power packed with the goodness of eight super herbs and five super fruits — Giloy extract, Wheat Grass extract, Moringa extract, Amla extract, Safed Musali Extract, Dashmool extract, Kalmegh extract, Ginger extract, Pineapple, Apple, Pomegranate, Pumpkin Seeds & Lemon.

The Pro Immunity shots can help support a healthy immune system which gives the body what it needs to best combat the daily challenges often affecting overall health. The shots encourage its customers to prioritize self-care while being mindful and making correct choices for their health. The team at Naturedge Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (the parent company of ARMR) have left no stone unturned in guaranteeing the effectiveness of the Pro Immunity Shots. After years of extensive R&D and rigorous clinical studies, ARMR has ensured that these shots are clinically proven to defend against infections, improve respiratory health, promote detox, and enhance overall well-being. With zero added sugar and low calories, they are suitable for all ages, and perfectly fit the needs of today’s consumers. Each shot is enriched with Vitamins: A, B, C, E, K and minerals: Zinc, Calcium, Potassium & Magnesium.

As of April, 2021, ARMR’s shots are widely available across Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Karnataka, Pune, Goa, Nagpur, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Hyderabad, Lucknow, the North East, Calcutta, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh. The products are also available to customers on the brand’s own and third party e-commerce sites, including www.armrshot.com, Amazon, Flipkart and BigBasket.