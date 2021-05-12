Sudhir Sitapati to join Godrej Consumer Products as MD & CEO

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) has announced the appointment of Sudhir Sitapati as its managing director and CEO in October this year. Sitapati is currently Executive Director – Foods and Refreshments at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL).

His appointment would be effective from October 18, 2021, following which Nisaba Godrej, who is currently the chairperson and managing director, will serve as executive chairperson, GCPL in an official statement

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, appointed Sudhir Sitapati as the Managing Director & CEO of the company for a period of five years with effect from October 18, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” it said.

Earlier in the week, HUL had released a statement saying that Sitapati would be stepping down.

At HUL, Sitapati, had led the merger of Adityaa Milk and more recently, GSK Consumer Healthcare business with the company, bringing iconic brands like Horlicks and Boost into the Unilever family.

He was appointed to the HUL Management Committee as an executive director in 2016, making him one of its youngest ever members.

Under Sitapati’s leadership, HUL built up its Foods and Refreshments business as one of the largest in India.