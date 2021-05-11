Flipkart in grocery push with warehousing expansion

Flipkart is moving aggressively ahead to enhance its grocery offer with plans to expand its warehouse space for grocery by more than 8 lakh sq ft over the next three months across Delhi, Kolkata and other cities. The additional capacity will help it cater to over 73,000 grocery orders per day, the company said in a statement to PTI.

“Flipkart plans to step up supply chain infrastructure for its grocery business and add over 8 lakh sq ft of space through five new fulfilment centres over the next three months.With this additional infrastructure, the marketplace will bring the ease of online grocery shopping to more users across the country,” the statement said.

Flipkart Grocery currently offers products across 200-plus categories, including grains, staples, beverages, snacks and savouries, confectionery and toiletries, servicing close to 64,000 daily orders across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

“During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means of making purchases. Customer safety is at the centre of the Flipkart group’s efforts and our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of contactless delivery,” Flipkart Vice President – Grocery Smrithi Ravichandran told PTI.