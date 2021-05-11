Wellness chain Muscle & Strength India to open 100 stores

Muscle and Strength India, one of India’s leading retailers of fitness supplements & nutritional products, has announced that it is looking to expand aggressively in the country and aims to open 100 stores this year. The company is eyeing to launch outlets through franchisee route over the next year with an investment of Rs 20 crore as it seeks to deepen its presence in India’s growing nutritional supplement space. This investment will be funded by internal accruals including investments by franchisee owners. The expansion plans of Muscle & Strength India also come at a time when there is increased focus on preventive healthcare as the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Youth icon, actor, model and reality TV star Prince Narula has a stake in health supplement retail start-up Muscle and Strength India. “The fitness and wellness industry in India is growing at an unparalleled pace as more Indians embrace fitness and healthy lifestyle as a way of living. With so many supplements stacking up on the shelves, authenticity is a questionable factor for all as there are a lot of counterfeit products in the market. However authenticity is a guarantee at Muscle & Strength India. Our aim now is to grow and invest consistently in the health and fitness industry over the next couple of years,” he said.

Muscle and Strength India offers a comprehensive range of genuine high-quality fitness supplement and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements etc manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. The company has also recently entered into manufacturing of its private-label product Perfect Series in the sports nutrition category and will widen its portfolio in the near future. The company has already received USFDA registered® certification for its private-label products.



“Our chain has become the gold standard in this sector to provide genuine supplements for people across age groups. We aim to expand this year and further launch products in various variants, focusing on different health and wellness categories and segments,” said Praveen Chirania, Founder, Muscle and Strength India.

“We believe that by end of this year, we will be one of the largest chains in India in our segment. Apart from metros, we believe the real demand is in the tier II and III cities where availability of latest, genuine and economically priced supplements is still a challenge,” he added.

Muscle and Strength India currently has 18 stores spread across multiple cities, and offers over 1000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from 42+ brands.