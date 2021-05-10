Snapdeal unveils digital tool to connect Covid-19 patients with plasma donors

E-commerce company Snapdeal has launched a digital public aid platform christened ‘Sanjeevani’ to connect Covid-19 patients with potential plasma donors.

In a statement released to PTI, Snapdeal said it had created an easy-to-use platform, Sanjeevani, to use its wide reach in India, including across smaller towns and cities to connect people. The tool will be accessible via the website and mobile app, it added.

Patients and donors can register themselves with their mobile numbers/email IDs and provide relevant information like blood group, location and donor-specific details such as when they tested positive or negative for COVID-19 infection.

After registering, Snapdeal’s search enågine will look for relevant matches and connect patients with potential donors.

Sanjeevani was first launched to help the employees of Snapdeal find possible donors, but the e-commerce platform has now opened this for everyone.

Sanjeevani will also help raise awareness on the importance of plasma donation and encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate, it added.