Forever New set to boost omnichannel presence in India

Fashion retailer Forever New has partnered with retail technology solutions firm Ace Turtle, India’s leading omnichannel platform company, to deliver omnichannel experiences to its customers and strengthen its retail presence in India. Ace Turtle will enable Forever New with a Unified Commerce Platform that supports various omnichannel use cases and drive seamless customer experience at scale across digital channels.

Speaking on the partnership, Dhruv Bogra Country Manager Spokesperson, Forever New said “At Forever New, our endeavor is to continuously improve the experience of our customers. We have been focused on ensuring a seamless experience for the consumer from product selection to purchase and at the same time making it easier for them to shop. In order to consistently deliver the omnichannel experiences that customers expect, we needed to create a strong foundation of technology building blocks. In this endeavor, we are happy to partner with ace turtle as their highly scalable solution will play a critical role in powering our digital business”.

Powered by machine learning, Ace Turtle’s Unified Commerce Platform, Rubicon 3.0 supports various omnichannel use cases such as inventory lying anywhere can be sold across channels, fulfilling orders from any stock points (retail stores, warehouses and distributors) and a single view of product, inventory, and customer through a single platform.

Speaking on the partnership, Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle said “The lines between online and offline have blurred and this has got accelerated due to covid hence stores now need to be omnichannel ready to support this. As customers are more than likely to shop at the channel of their own convenience, brands need to build tech capabilities to cater to the ever-changing dynamics of Indian consumerism. We are confident that our omnichannel platform Rubicon will enable Forever New to improve business efficiency and accelerate business growth across channels”.

One of the fastest-growing Australian fashion brands, Forever New emerged in late 2006 as a start-up retailer and now trades in over 300 stores across over 14 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, China, India, Turkey, European Union, Philippines, Indonesia, among others.