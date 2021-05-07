Retail hirings in sharp fall in April: Report

Hiring activity across industries in India declined by 15 per cent sequentially in April, according to the Naukri JobSpeak Index. The report stated that there were 2,072 job postings in April compared to 2,436 job postings in March. The decline, however, is less severe compared to the last year given the lack of strict nationwide lockdown, it noted.

The retail sector, which grew in March, experienced a sharp decline of 33 per cent in April due to restricted operating hours or closure owing to lockdowns in many parts of the country, according to the report.

“The current impact on the job market is less severe than what we saw in April 2020, where the Naukri JobSpeak index declined by 51 per cent month-on-month. This could be attributed to the lack of a strict nationwide lockdown being announced this time and the economy remaining open,” PTI quoted Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal as saying.

Insurance (5 per cent decline), pharma/biotech (-9 per cent) and medical/healthcare (-10 per cent) were among the less impacted sectors in April compared with March, it said. The IT-software sector with a decline of 12 per cent, which remained shielded and drove robust hiring over the past few months, declined less than the national average sequentially. Other sectors such as FMCG (-15 per cent) and telecom (-15 per cent) declined in line with the overall hiring trend in April against March, the report said.

The aggressive surge of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra directly impacted hiring trends in Mumbai, which saw a sequential decline of 20 per cent in April. While Delhi/NCR with a decline of 18 per cent also remained impacted sequentially, followed by Bangalore 10 per cent, Chennai 10 per cent and Hyderabad 4 per cent.

The Naukri JobSpeak monthly Index calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month