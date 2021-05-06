Paytm launches Covid-19 vaccine finder platform

Paytm has launched ‘COVID-19 Vaccine Finder’ — a platform to help citizens check the availability of vaccination slots – on its Mini App store. The platform will help citizens to check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date by individually entering different pin codes or district details along with age group (18+ or 45+), a company statement said.

In case the slots are saturated for the near future, users can select the option for real-time alerts from Paytm once any slot is free, it added.

“The automated process reduces the hassle and ordeal of refreshing the platform for new slots repeatedly. The data is sourced on a real-time basis from the CoWIN API where a slot can be booked to take the vaccination,” it said.

A Paytm spokesperson told PTI that the new feature will help users find COVID vaccine slots in their locality and set for alerts when new slots open up.

“We believe that with the combined efforts of Government, organisations, and citizens, we are on the right track to recovery. Our priority is to build collective resistance to the deadly virus as a nation, thus catalysing the process of herd immunity,” PTI quoted the spokesperson as saying.