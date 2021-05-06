Entrepreneurs of Kolkata (EOK) come together to combat Covid-19

Kolkata’s leading entrepreneurs have come together to for a “Rapid Action Force” through Entrepreneurs of Kolkata (EOK), a group of business leaders and start-ups from Kolkata, led by a core team, including Sagar Daryani, founder, Wow! Momo; Pulak Chamaria, owner, Infinity Group; Aditya Ladsaria, founder, Chai Break and Amit Saraogi of Anmol Feeds, to name a few. EOK is aimed at combating Covid-19’s second wave in a much more organised and swift manner.

The initiative, called ‘Breathe Again’, partners with leading Govt and Private Hospitals/Organisation and creating an additional force against the second wave of Covid 19. EOK has kick-started its first two initiatives with Techno Indo-DAMA Hospital and is in talks with Charnock to set up another 200 beds in two phases of 100 beds each. Another 18 ICU beds is being set up with Anandalok Hospitals in Salt lake Bypass. The team is also fast-tracking the import of 50 Bipap Ventilators from Singapore through the support of Maharashtra Chambers of Commerce and Temasek Singapore.

EOK’s Breathe Again aims at facilitating Covid care facilities — setting up 500 + HDU / Isolation beds in partnership with private/ Govt Hospitals; oxygen supply and procurement of oxygen concentrators, medical Infra support such as procurement of ventilators, Bipap Machines and medical devices.

EOK is raising funds from amongst their own network and connections with the ultimate goal to set up more hospital beds in partnership with leading Government and private Hospitals within the city.

Speaking on the initiative, Sagar Daryani said, “Our aim is to equip the government and hospitals with secondary forces. This initiative provides the business and start-up ecosystem of Kolkata to give back to the city in this hour of need. We request more people from Kolkata to come forward and contribute in making this initiative a larger and more impactful success. Even a Rs. 100 each contributed by residents of Kolkata will go a long way in making this crown funding more impactful.”

“When the medical infrastructure was collapsing right in front of our eyes, city entrepreneurs and community leaders got together and took charge of the situation like never before. It’s been quite surreal to be part of this journey in the last few days and I’m glad that collectively the decision was taken to ramp up ICU bed capacity at multiple hospitals, including Techno DAMA Covid ward, which we had set up from scratch over the last week. National and international support has been pouring in for the ‘Breathe Again’ fundraiser and hopefully with all the collective resources, we will be able to stand in support of the doctors and frontline workers effectively in the weeks to come,” said Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, Director of Global Operations at Techno India Group and Member, Entrepreneurs of Kolkata.

“It’s not about doing different things; its about doing it differently. This is the sole motto that drives EOK,” Manish Agarwal, Founder Orion Edutech and an integral part of the core group, said.

Amit Saraogi, Managing Director, Anmol Feeds, added, “EOK and all those associated with this initiative are dedicated towards helping India and our fellow countrymen at this hour of need. We want to use our connections and strengths in the best way possible to flatten the curve.”

For any information, please contact Aditya Ladsaria – +91 9831666636 or email – eokvisionaries@gmail.com; aditya@chaibreak.com

To donate, please use the following Account No, below or use the link

Account name: R C Calcutta Visionaries Trust

Bank Name: Union Bank of India, Strand Road Branch, Kolkata 700001

Account No.: 301801010036822

IFSC Code: UBIN0530182

https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-EOK-of-kolkata