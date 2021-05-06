Unitern Advisors, Flow Realty partner to offer real estate outsourcing services

Real estate-focused startups Unitern Advisors and Flow Realty LLP have announced a partnership to offer outsourcing services to mid-tier real estate developers in India.

“We have joined hands with Flow Realty LLP to form a strategic partnership to offer end to end business solutions to real estate fraternities. This collaboration of two startups to address the crucial issues faced by RE developers in the last five years with policy and environment changes like RERA, GST, Demonetization, NBFC crisis having changed the entire landscape of running a real estate business in India,” Unitern said in a statement.

Among Bengaluru-based Unitern Advisors’ founders are Navin Dhanuka, former senior executive at Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, and Srinivasan Gopalan, former chief executive officer of Ozone Group, among others.

Also based in Bengaluru, Flow Realty describes itself as “India’s first B2B Real Estate as a Service Enterprise (REaaS) which offers superior knowledge-based services to all stakeholders on a fee-based model”. It was founded by Arun Anand and Vyoma Pandit who have previously held leadership positions at Shriram Properties, Embassy, Brigade and Lodha Group.

“Unitern and Flow together offer a range of services across fund-raising, land acquisition, P&L management, Operations management, Marketing strategy, Sales & Collections. Our vision is to create a model where mid-tier developers who do not have large management teams can outsource some or all of these services to industry experts and get the same services as a large-scale developer,” Unitern said.