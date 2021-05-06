Swiggy sets up employee support network, relaxes work hours

Food delivery platform Swiggy is offering a four-day work week to all its employees for the month of May, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage across India, impacting thousands of families every day.

“As a mark of respect for the efforts and the month that May can be with the Covid cases escalating, we want to offer a 4-day work week to all of you. Please decide the 4 days that each of you would work and utilize the extra day to take rest, take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends,” Girish Menon, head of Human Resources at Swiggy said in an internal e-mail to employees.

The food delivery platform has set up a pandemic support mechanism, and an emergency support team to assist employees during this crisis. The company is also working to facilitate vaccination coverage for all its employees and family members, and a vaccination time off, in addition to offering hospitalization cover for employees and their family. Employees or their family members, who require quarantine spaces will be given access to temporary facilities with necessary nursing support, the company said.

Swiggy also has an in-house app and an employee support hotline—that helps employees access hospital beds, ICUs, plasma and oxygen cylinders, ambulance support, and other emergency services through Swiggy’s network of partners, volunteers and healthcare providers.

“As many of you are aware, we have put together a Covid task force and we can definitely do more with more hands on the deck. Hence, if any of you would like to volunteer and actively help on the break day, you’re welcome,” Menon said.