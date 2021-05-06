Ellementry enters Kerala with Kochi store opening

Lifestyle home décor brand Ellementry has launched its eighth retail store, and its first in Kerala, with a new unit opening in Kadavanthara, Kochi.

Covering an area of 2,200 sq ft, the new outlet is one of the biggest stores of Ellementry, and it opens on two sides. The store offers an immersive experience with actual settings of living, dining, open kitchen and bar, with Ellementry products displayed exactly the way they will be in a home. For example, the coffee and tea mugs are beautifully displayed near the sofa looking out the window. There is a designated space for the barware collection. And for the first time, an Ellementry store features an open kitchen. Tableware is aesthetically laid out around the dining area. With a separate section for gift sets and showpieces, there is everything you need to make your everyday beautiful and functional.

It features a picturesque outdoor area, while at the entrance, there is a water body with lotuses and water lilies, three fruit trees and an open patio that has two hand-carved wooden pillars, which are more than 200 years old. This natural setting matches the city’s cultural vibes, as well as the brand essence of Ellementry.

“We are excited to bring the first Ellementry store to Kerala. I’m very hopeful of receiving a tremendous amount of love and response from the people of Kochi the way we are getting in other metro cities. I promise that this is a store where you will feel at home,” says Ayush Baid, Founder, Ellementry.