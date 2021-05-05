VAHDAM® India launches Covid relief fund with Doctors For You

Digitally native global wellness brand VAHDAM® India, has partnered with the non-profit organization, Doctors For You, to crowdfund a global COVID EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND on the crowdfunding platform, Ketto, that will help facilitate increased aid and relief efforts in several Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across India.

The proceeds of this fund will be used to set up more temporary COVID treatment facilities, get more supply of oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators for critical cases, facilitate rapid

vaccination programs, and help provide prescribed medication to people in dire need.

Doctors For You have been working on COVID-19 aid since March 2020 in more than 18 states across India. To kickstart this fundraiser, VAHDAM®India has donated US$ 50,000 to help start the process of aid. All proceeds will be donated directly to the foundation.

Reiterating VAHDAM’s commitment to aiding India in the ongoing crisis, VAHDAM® India Founder & CEO Bala Sarda said, “We’re requesting all our global partners and customers to support us in this initiative. This is a small effort from our side to help people in distress. Entire proceeds of this campaign will be donated to Doctors For You.”

In 2020, VAHDAM® India had launched a Tea Estate Workers Relief Fund in partnership with CRY to provide relief at tea estates, when the pandemic had just hit the nation. In addition, they had donated over $300,000 worth of teas to frontline medical workers in the United States and India, and had also distributed Family Ration Packs, hygiene kits and sanitisers to over 1100 tea growers’ families.