Bihar imposes lockdown until May 15

A lockdown has been imposed in Bihar until May 15 to contain an appreciable surge in COVID-19 cases. Announcing the measure, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that detailed guidelines regarding the lockdown would be finalised by the Crisis Management Group.

The decision to shut down was taken after discussions with ministers and government officials, he added.

Bihar reported 11,407 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 82 more deaths. The caseload of the state went up to 5,09,047, with capital Patna being the worst-hit.