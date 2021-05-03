Inox Leisure ties up with Zomato, Swiggy for F&B deliveries

Multiplex operator Inox Leisure has partnered with food delivery apps, including Zomato and Swiggy, to deliver its food and beverages products to customers to their homes as the pandemic continues to impact cinema operations in the country, according to a PTI report.

“We are aggressively growing our food and beverages (F&B) segment and are extremely optimistic about our new F&B road map with the introduction of some new processes and exciting innovations, including making our food available on online food ordering platforms, Swiggy, Zomato, Dineout & Thrive and a few more. With a comprehensive road map, we look to cater to newer consumer segments, besides strengthening the F&B revenue streams,” Alok Tandon, CEO – INOX Leisure Ltd, told PTI.

The company expects contribution of food and beverages to its revenue to increase from 19 per cent in the previous fiscal to up to 35 per cent in future.