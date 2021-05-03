Big Bazaar offers big discounts with India’s largest ‘Home Delivery Sale’

Big Bazaar, the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group, has announced its ‘Home Delivery Sale’, India’s fastest click-to-home shopping in 2 hours from May 01 to May 09, 2021. With Big Bazaar’s pan India presence in more than 150 cities of the country, the ‘Home Delivery Sale’ promises millions of Indians the best value and huge savings for shopping online on shop.bigbazaar.com and the Big Bazaar App. Customers can choose the products, place their orders from the comfort and safety of their homes and get them delivered within just 2 hours!

“Our customers’ well-being and safety have always been our top priority. Home Delivery Sale is our way of helping them to “Stay Home & Stay Safe”. We will bring all the savings and value that every household needs on their monthly and weekly shopping to their doorsteps within just 2 hours.” said Pawan Sarda, CMO – Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group

Big Bazaar has always evolved with the customers and their needs. Starting with only 3 cities Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, Big Bazaar’s 2-Hours Home Delivery service was extended to more than 150 cities in a record time of a month.

Elaborating on this, Bharati Balkrishnan, Head – Digital Commerce, Future Group said, “We have put strict safety protocols to ensure our colleagues have access to a safe and healthy work environment. We have set up an internal emergency team in each zone to specfically deal with employees seeking any support. We are making sure that we create a safe, hygienic, and healthy shopping experience for both, our customers and employees.”

Key Highlights of Home Delivery Sale: