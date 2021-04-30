Shiprocket announces free shipping of Covid-19 essentials for NGOs, NPOs

Shiprocket, a leading tech-enabled logistics aggregation platform, has launched a free shipping service as a relief measure, where the platform will be providing free shipping of essential items for NGOs and Non-Profit Organizations that are looking for assistance.

Organizations working to deliver items such as groceries, vital medication, medical equipment, and personal protective gear will be eligible to avail Shiprocket’s free shipping services to supply the goods to hospitals or those in need. Available in all the cities across the country, the service has a 4-step registration process. NGOs and Non-Profit Organizations that wish to register will have to first fill in the request form post, download the Shiprocket app, and complete the KYC registration. Consequently, post-verification, 10,000 shipping credits will be added into the organization’s account that can be used to avail free shipping.

Speaking on the initiative, Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO of Shiprocket said, “Shiprocket has launched free shipping services for NGOs and Non-Profit Organizations that are looking to deliver COVID-19 essentials to those in need. Apart from free shipping, we will also be offering any logistical assistance that these organizations require to ensure that the goods reach their respective destinations safely. We hope the country recovers from this crisis, soon.”

Registered organizations will be required to submit the company PAN Card and Company Incorporation Certificate/12A Certificate as part of the verification process. All the shipments will be shipped in adherence to the Government of India’s COVID-19 shipping guidelines. Organizations can register on https://www.shiprocket.in/covid19-relief/

Shiprocket is India’s largest eCommerce shipping and enablement platform for SMBs. The technology powers shipping and fulfillment for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce sellers in India. With 20 courier partners on board, the brand enables pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across 26,000 pin codes within India and 220 countries across the world.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket is on a mission to create a seamless logistics data platform that connects retailers, carriers, and consumers across national and international locations. In addition to offering Shipping Services, Shiprocket also provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, Zoho, and others for workflow, inventory, and order management.