VAHDAM® India closes FY21 at Rs 159 cr net revenue, up 110% YoY

Home-grown, digitally native wellness brand VAHDAM® India ended FY21 with a delivered net revenue of Rs 159 crores, up from 75 crores in FY20, registering 110% YoY growth. The brand also achieved net profitability in FY21, which is a key milestone in the fast-growing consumer brands journey.

The brand aims to grow 3x over the next three years to deliver Rs 500 crores in revenue by FY24. The brand has also set up a new state-of-the-art 100,000 square feet factory in the National Capital Region to support its growth over the next few years. VAHDAM® India retails a range of teas & superfoods with 200 SKUs in its portfolio of products.

“The pandemic has accelerated our growth, given the shift towards high quality & trusted wellness products, larger adoption of e-commerce globally & a more effective execution capability with a strong leadership team in place. We plan to continue to grow by focussing on three key growth triggers i.e going deeper in our current markets (USA, Canada, UK & Germany) & grow our omni-channel distribution, strengthen our presence in new markets like India & diversify into other relevant product categories,” said Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM® India.

VAHDAM® fine teas and superfoods are sold to consumers in over 130 countries, under a sustainable, home-grown label. It has raised over Rs 120 crores in venture funding from India’s top consumer investors, including Sixth Sense Ventures, Fireside Ventures, Mankind Pharma, SAR Group and more. Founded in 2015 by the then 23-year old Bala Sarda, VAHDAM® has been endorsed by global icons like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Mariah Carey, and Martha Stewart, among others.