Coca-Cola India donates Rs 50 cr to support India’s Covid-19 fight

Coca-Cola India has committed Rs 50 crore funds towards facilitating COVID-19 vaccination in India, providing safety kits among others, that will benefit over 10 lakh people, the company said in a statement. “As efforts accelerate nationwide to provide relief from the devastation of the second wave of the coronavirus, Coca-Cola in India has committed Rs 50 crore to augment the nation’s effort in combating the crisis and containing the spread of the pandemic,” it said.

The initial contribution of Rs 50 crore is towards facilitating COVID vaccination, providing safety kits, creating awareness, and distributing beverages to the country’s front line, to positively impact over 10 lakh Indians, it said.

To stand in support of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has created a special “Stop the Spread” fund worldwide.

The fund will be utilised towards facilitating vaccine distribution, COVID safety kits (PPE – masks, gloves, sanitizers) and creating awareness around vaccination and sanitary practices to contain the spread of pandemic, the statement added.