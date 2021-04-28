Bengaluru’s Algonomy to drive Digital Customer Engagement for North American QSR franchise giant

Algonomy (Previously Manthan), the leader in Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) solutions today announced that Franchise Management Inc. (FMI Group) has selected Algonomy as their strategic partner to drive the company’s digital customer engagement transformation. FMI will deploy Algonomy’s Restaurant Analytics Solution to enable data-driven decision making across the business.

Based in Canada, FMI is one of North America’s largest operators of Pizza Hut, KFC, Taco Bell, Burger King and Panera Bread Cafés with more than 350 locations and over 7,000 employees in Canada and the United States.

FMI Group will use Algonomy’s SaaS solution for Restaurant Analytics as its enterprise analytics platform, providing company decision makers with deep insights to identify and optimize business opportunities. This comprehensive solution helps drive insights in demand forecasting, inventory management, operations, ecommerce, guest experience, voice of customer, marketing and CRM, audit and compliance, associate training and productivity.

Algonomy’s analytics insights promise to help FMI pursue its mission of feeding North America while offering an exceptional guest experience from inspired employees.

“In this fast-paced, digital-first world we have to make important decisions quickly to keep up with ever-changing consumer needs and preferences. We believe Algonomy will give us a strong data foundation and the insights we need to make better and more-timely decisions” said Arlene Dore, CFO, FMI Group.

“Algonomy’s platform is designed to democratize the power of data across the enterprise by delivering analytics-driven actionable insights to each and every role. This culture change towards data-driven decision making is key to digital transformation in the restaurant vertical. We’re proud to be FMI Group’s partner in this exciting transformation journey,” said Sivakumar Hariharaiyer, SVP Americas & Europe at Algonomy.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry’s only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) platform with built-in customer activation and analytics for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration & analytics, merchandising analytics and supplier collaboration. Algonomy is a trusted partner to more than 400 leading retailers, consumer brands, QSR chains, convenience stores and more, and has a global presence spanning over 20 countries.