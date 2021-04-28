Urban Company raises USD190 mn in new funding, joins unicorn club

Urban Company has become the 12th Indian startup to join the unicorn club in 2021. The startup has raised around $190 million in the latest funding round led by Prosus, formerly known as Naspers. The company had earlier raised funds from multiple investors, including Tiger Global, Vy Capital and Steadview.

With a series F funding round, the startup has achieved a valuation of $2 billion, as per a report by Fintrackr, a unit of Entrackr. In its regulatory filings, the company revealed that it has allotted 2613 equity shares including 50490 Series F preference shares at Rs 265553.1 per share price to collect a total fund of $188 million approximately.

In the concluded funding round, Prosus played a key role with a total investment of $61.93 million. DF International and Wellington Management, two new investors in Urban Company, also showed good interest to invest $36.86 million and $33.2 million respectively. Urban Company had reached a valuation of $933 million in the last financial round concluded in 2019.